Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 53.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

