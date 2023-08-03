Yelp Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the local business review company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

YELP opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,173,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,798,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,173,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,798,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

