Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $47,396,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $47,396,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Frontdoor by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,456,000.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

