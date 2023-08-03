IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE IMG opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of C$305.89 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

In related news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

