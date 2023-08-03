B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

DFIN stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522,980 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,992 shares of company stock worth $15,487,105 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

