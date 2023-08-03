Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $263.50

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $263.50 and last traded at $263.50, with a volume of 81070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

