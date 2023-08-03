Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,447,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,236,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Information Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $244.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on III

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.