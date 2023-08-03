Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,447,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,236,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $244.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

