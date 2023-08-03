Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 7,070 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acme United Trading Down 1.0 %

ACU stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Acme United by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 590,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Acme United by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acme United

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.