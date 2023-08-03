Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 7,070 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ACU stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
