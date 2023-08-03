Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

