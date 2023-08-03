Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.89

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $27.30. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 55,988 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $943.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

