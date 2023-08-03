Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $383.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

