Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Up to $35.37

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.37, but opened at $37.35. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 133,921 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.