International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

IMXI opened at $19.41 on Thursday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $642,875.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,160.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

