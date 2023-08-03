Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,459,000 after purchasing an additional 406,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

