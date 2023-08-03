Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.77 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

