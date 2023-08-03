Barclays Increases Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $28.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

SPNS stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

