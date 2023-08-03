Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Citigroup

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $167.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

