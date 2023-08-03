Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after buying an additional 164,399 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 320,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 192,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

