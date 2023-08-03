Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

