Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $29.33 Million Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.84% of DigitalOcean worth $29,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 2.9 %

DOCN stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.