Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 68,519 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.93% of John Bean Technologies worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 137,242 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About John Bean Technologies



John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

