Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global cut Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

BIDU opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average is $138.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

