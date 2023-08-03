Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $30.72 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.78 and its 200-day moving average is $289.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

