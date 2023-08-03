Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,168 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

