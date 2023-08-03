L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,059 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $61,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

LHX stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

