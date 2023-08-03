Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 330,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Garmin worth $59,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 18.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

