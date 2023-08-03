Barclays PLC Has $57.97 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $57,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

