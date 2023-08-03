Travis Perkins plc (TPK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50 on November 10th

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 0.7 %

TPK stock opened at GBX 876 ($11.25) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 851.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 928.76. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($9.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 898.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.00) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.39) to GBX 850 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.26) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 780 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,055.33 ($13.55).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

