BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 473.60 ($6.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 438.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 498.34. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 374.27 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.33).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($483.78). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($483.78). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($391.39). Insiders bought 213 shares of company stock worth $99,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 610 ($7.83) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($7.07) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.19)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.32) to GBX 530 ($6.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.92).

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

