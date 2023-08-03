Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.90 on September 8th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Keller Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 787 ($10.10) on Thursday. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 589 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 887 ($11.39). The firm has a market cap of £572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Keller Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What Generac’s Earnings May Say About the Strength of the Economy
- How to Invest in Energy
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.