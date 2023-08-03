Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.90 on September 8th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 787 ($10.10) on Thursday. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 589 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 887 ($11.39). The firm has a market cap of £572.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,290.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 731.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Keller Group alerts:

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.