Barclays PLC Acquires 19,321 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $54,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,432,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $530.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.93 and a 200 day moving average of $486.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

