XP Power Limited (XPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XP Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,979.01 ($25.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,055.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.00) and a one year high of GBX 2,750 ($35.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.20) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Wednesday.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

