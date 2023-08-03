Coats Group plc (COA) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on November 15th

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.93) on Thursday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,792.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13.

COA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

