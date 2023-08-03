The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

SAIN stock opened at GBX 517.90 ($6.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £916.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,405.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.97. Scottish American Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 434 ($5.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 543 ($6.97).

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

