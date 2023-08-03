Barclays PLC Has $51.87 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,268 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $51,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

NYSE:CCI opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

