NWF Group plc (NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on December 8th

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NWF Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NWF Group stock opened at GBX 242.98 ($3.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.06 million, a PE ratio of 656.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 254.79. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Friday, June 9th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

