Diageo plc (DGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 49.17 on October 12th

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.17 ($0.63) per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $30.83. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Diageo Price Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,343.50 ($42.93) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,364.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,513.45. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,246 ($41.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,973 ($51.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The stock has a market cap of £75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,169.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.78) to GBX 4,720 ($60.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.22) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.77) to GBX 4,000 ($51.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,925.45 ($50.40).

Insider Transactions at Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 252 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,283 ($42.15) per share, with a total value of £8,273.16 ($10,621.59). In the last three months, insiders purchased 727 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,038. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.