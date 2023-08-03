The Weir Group PLC (WEIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,841.50 ($23.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,242.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,768.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,814.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.81) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($27.06).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

