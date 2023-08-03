Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON DOM opened at GBX 409.60 ($5.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,136.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 411 ($5.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 295.50.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

