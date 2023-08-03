Man Group Plc (EMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Man Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON EMG opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.79) on Thursday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 601.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.34) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 279 ($3.58).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

