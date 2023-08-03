KeyCorp Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $194.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $189.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of CYBR opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

