Loews Co. (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,676,050 shares of company stock valued at $187,644,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,292,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,101,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,404,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Loews

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.