Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.44.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

