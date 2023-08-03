Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on September 20th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.04. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,062,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 164,267 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

