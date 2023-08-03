SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 571.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after acquiring an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

