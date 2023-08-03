Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 452 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

