Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

