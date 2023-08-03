Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FRT opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
