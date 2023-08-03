Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FRT opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.