Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS CBOE opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.