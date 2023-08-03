Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,457.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Senti Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Senti Biosciences Price Performance
SNTI opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senti Biosciences
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What Generac’s Earnings May Say About the Strength of the Economy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.