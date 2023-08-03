Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Senti Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,457.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Senti Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

SNTI opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.